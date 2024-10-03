Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.06.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $105.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average is $71.76. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

