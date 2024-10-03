Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 7,400 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,995 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 138.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.3 %

CLF opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

