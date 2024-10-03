Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 4,400.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dover by 208.0% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Dover to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $190.27 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $194.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at $33,285,578.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

