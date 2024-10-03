Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 28 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $1,645,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Intuit by 84.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 93,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,137,000 after purchasing an additional 42,685 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $786,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,334,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total transaction of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,427,129.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,522 shares of company stock worth $32,284,911 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $607.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $629.91. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The company has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

