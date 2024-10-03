Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of ARTL stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Artelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

