Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Oppenheimer

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CARR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.82.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $80.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 54,708.0% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $973,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 130,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.