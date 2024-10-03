Oppenheimer Increases Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $49.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler Companies raised Bank of America from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.27.

BAC stock opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09. The company has a market cap of $306.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,722,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $67,867,406.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 794,120,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,288,363,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,722,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $67,867,406.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 794,120,913 shares in the company, valued at $31,288,363,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,650,481 shares of company stock worth $6,050,547,676 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,460,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,437,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,124,363 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 37,290,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bank of America by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,720,000 after buying an additional 9,879,524 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Bank of America by 959.6% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 9,327,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,948,000 after buying an additional 8,447,091 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $261,923,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

