Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BUD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $66.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average of $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 132,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,324 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,124,860 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $137,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

