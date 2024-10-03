Integer’s (ITGR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $130.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Integer in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Integer from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.29.

NYSE ITGR opened at $127.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.37. Integer has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $131.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at $272,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Integer by 3,260.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 276,944 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Integer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,776 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

