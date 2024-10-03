Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $94.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average is $91.99. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,829,326.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 775,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,829,326.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $293,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,828 shares of company stock valued at $6,698,021 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth $694,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

