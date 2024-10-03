Oppenheimer Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $92.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.06.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $671,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 72,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Citigroup by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 80,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Citigroup by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,188,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

