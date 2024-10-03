Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) to Strong-Buy

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Down 0.5 %

MTA opened at C$4.42 on Tuesday. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a one year low of C$3.13 and a one year high of C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$405.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.10.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.19 million. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 150.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metalla Royalty & Streaming will post 0.0351466 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

In related news, Director Alexander Molyneux bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.