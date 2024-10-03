HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDSB. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of PDS Biotechnology to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $150.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.88. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

