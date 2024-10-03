Xponance Inc. Buys Shares of 11,202 Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CORZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $0.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Scientific

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,603.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 285,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $108,986.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,686,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,869,720.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,603.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 285,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $127,080 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CORZ stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The firm had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

