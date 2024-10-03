Axa S.A. Sells 3,797 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYV. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,920,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 558,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,244,000 after purchasing an additional 109,948 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 906.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 244,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 219,839 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $3,417,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.46.

NYSE:LYV opened at $111.53 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $112.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.52.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

