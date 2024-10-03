BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock Holdings Cut by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,646 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,505,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,835,000 after acquiring an additional 149,444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,115,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after acquiring an additional 886,523 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 815.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 548,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 488,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,801,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,657,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925,510 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BB opened at $2.43 on Thursday. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upgraded BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $37,962.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,226.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

