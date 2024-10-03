Axa S.A. Invests $206,000 in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Axa S.A. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 61.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $696,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 58.0% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 544,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,430,000 after purchasing an additional 199,970 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.69.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $122.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $127.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

