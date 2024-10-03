Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.09 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.2 %

ADM stock opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.