Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.37. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $86.57.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 16.59%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

