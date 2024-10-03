AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,349 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Argus upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

NASDAQ CPB opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.18. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

