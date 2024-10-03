Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 969.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,942 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,395 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Archrock worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Archrock by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,113,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,309 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 270,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 4,211.9% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 5,903,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 927,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after buying an additional 22,039 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AROC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archrock in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $270.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.61 million. Archrock had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.52%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

