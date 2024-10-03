Axa S.A. Increases Stock Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Caleres in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Caleres in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CAL stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.93. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $44.51.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.37). Caleres had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $683.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $176,891.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAL shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

