Axa S.A. Takes Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Axa S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $85,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.45). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on PDM

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.