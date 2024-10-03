Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 68,779 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 65.8% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.57.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:IDA opened at $102.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $105.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $451.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

