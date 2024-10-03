Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 1,008.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,262,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,426,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $33,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $14,027,000. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,357,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 389,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,899,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 722,924 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $519,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADPT. BTIG Research raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $757.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 60.99%. The firm had revenue of $43.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

(Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.