Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203,652 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Axcelis Technologies worth $30,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 663.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 10,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 252.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 20,252 shares during the period. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $6,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

ACLS stock opened at $100.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.95 and a 200-day moving average of $115.86. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $170.97.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $647,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

