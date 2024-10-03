Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,426 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of Manhattan Associates worth $37,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 16,229 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 109,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,022,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,465,000 after buying an additional 62,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,930,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.57.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $277.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.97 and a fifty-two week high of $287.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.66.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,872,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

