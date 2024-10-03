Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,133 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after acquiring an additional 243,976 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after acquiring an additional 133,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,385,000 after purchasing an additional 252,733 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $280.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.10 and its 200 day moving average is $265.63. The stock has a market cap of $420.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $284.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

