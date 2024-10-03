Millennium Management LLC Has $30.71 Million Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 440.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 908,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740,711 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $30,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,179,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,636,000 after purchasing an additional 373,091 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,198,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,662,000 after acquiring an additional 506,217 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in Frontdoor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,330,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,169 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,529,000 after purchasing an additional 173,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Frontdoor by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,402,000 after purchasing an additional 89,301 shares during the period.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.04. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $49.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. The company had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair upgraded Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Frontdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

