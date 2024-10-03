Millennium Management LLC Has $35.99 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 117.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Corning worth $35,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning stock opened at $44.92 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Corning’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Argus upped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

