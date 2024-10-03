Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,398,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,760,524 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.43% of Alphatec worth $35,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 670,788 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

In other news, Director David M. Demski purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $283,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 288,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,460.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of ATEC opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $734.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $145.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 816.57% and a negative net margin of 33.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

