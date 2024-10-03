WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 970,073 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of WEC Energy Group worth $33,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,945,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after acquiring an additional 803,718 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,566,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,328,000 after purchasing an additional 688,812 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,748,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,557,000 after purchasing an additional 462,646 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $23,297,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $96.26 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $97.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.74.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

