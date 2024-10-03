Millennium Management LLC Buys 195,017 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 77.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 445,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,017 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $37,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,786,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $575,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,899 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 13.0% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 616,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,357,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 524,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after buying an additional 16,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,916,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after buying an additional 81,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

In related news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,206.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

NYSE FSS opened at $92.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $102.18.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

