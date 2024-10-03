Millennium Management LLC Sells 61,574 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,574 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $33,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $271.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.86 and a beta of 0.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $287.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,089,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $19,829,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,491 shares of company stock worth $15,446,733 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

