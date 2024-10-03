Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 291.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,563,274 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163,807 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $33,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,639,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,522,000 after purchasing an additional 184,813 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,181,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,652,000 after buying an additional 728,555 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $866,000. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 399,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Associated Banc by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $165,089.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $165,089.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $546,564.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,835 shares of company stock valued at $757,214. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.0 %

ASB stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $24.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.69 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

