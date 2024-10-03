Millennium Management LLC Sells 561,822 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 76.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 561,822 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $34,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,550,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $268.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.37. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $273.82.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

