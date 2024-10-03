Millennium Management LLC Purchases 73,872 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,872 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $33,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:SSD opened at $191.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.93 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.11.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $596.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total transaction of $175,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,114.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,027. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.