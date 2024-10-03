FY2025 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

TELUS Stock Down 0.8 %

TU opened at $16.65 on Thursday. TELUS has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,670,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,742 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in TELUS by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 195,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in TELUS by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 294.87%.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.