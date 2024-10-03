Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semrush has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 158.00 and a beta of 1.58. Semrush has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. Semrush had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semrush will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semrush news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 4,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $56,868.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 261,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,429.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 9,451 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $128,439.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,387,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,630,025.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Warden sold 4,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $56,868.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 261,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,429.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,596,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,426,000 after purchasing an additional 358,386 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,597,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 218,488 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Semrush by 385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 297,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 236,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 164,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

