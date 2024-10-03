Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.83.

Get Leidos alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Leidos

Leidos Trading Up 0.1 %

LDOS stock opened at $165.11 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $166.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.81 and its 200-day moving average is $144.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,689.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 251.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 122.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.