Fiserv’s (FI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $183.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FI. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.64.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $182.44 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $182.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $106.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.66 and its 200 day moving average is $158.39.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,885,279,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $927,298,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $784,200,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $646,368,000. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $556,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

