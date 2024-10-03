Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for The AES Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for AES in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AES’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AES. Evercore ISI upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

AES opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.07. AES has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AES’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AES. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in AES by 102.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AES during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

