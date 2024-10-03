Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Danaher in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $9.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.57. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.59 per share.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.12.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $273.95 on Thursday. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.35.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,775,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Danaher by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 85,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,865,000 after buying an additional 49,599 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Danaher by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after buying an additional 11,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

