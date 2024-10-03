McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MKC. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.57.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $82.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.