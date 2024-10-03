Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $182.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $201.14.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $165.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,592 shares of company stock worth $35,922,911. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $787,000. New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,951,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,655,000 after buying an additional 200,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.