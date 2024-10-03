Q3 2026 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Issued By Zacks Research

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $73.19. The company has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $1,027,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,740,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 178,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

