Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $293.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $334.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $337.36.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PSA opened at $355.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.67. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. Public Storage’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

