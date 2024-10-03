Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,099,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 695,512 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Avid Bioservices worth $36,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $57,733.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,847.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $69,984. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avid Bioservices Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. Research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDMO. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

Further Reading

