MBB Public Markets I LLC Purchases Shares of 15,227 Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,257,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,442 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 7,485,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,387,000 after purchasing an additional 156,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,375 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,278,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 335,472 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 144,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTX opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.88) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $37,827.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,337,398 shares in the company, valued at $273,647,353.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Julia Steyn sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $122,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at $471,659.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $37,827.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,337,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,647,353.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

