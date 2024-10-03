Millennium Management LLC Sells 126,769 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 126,769 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $37,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 33,636.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,902,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,753 shares in the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,474,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $13.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.